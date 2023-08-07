The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated, Hot Trainer
Forest Demon opened his account on his handicap debut over seven furlongs at Kempton on his final start last season and he has run some solid races in defeat on his last two starts. He was arguably unlucky not to finish closer or even win at Windsor last time, looking well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter in first-time cheekpieces, but not getting a clear run in a messy race, still travelling well when short of room three furlongs out and shuffled back soon after. Forest Demon still managed to challenge inside the final furlong, suggesting he is a well-handicapped horse, so he makes plenty of appeal back on the all-weather from 2 lb higher.
