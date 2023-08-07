Forest Demon opened his account on his handicap debut over seven furlongs at Kempton on his final start last season and he has run some solid races in defeat on his last two starts. He was arguably unlucky not to finish closer or even win at Windsor last time, looking well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter in first-time cheekpieces, but not getting a clear run in a messy race, still travelling well when short of room three furlongs out and shuffled back soon after. Forest Demon still managed to challenge inside the final furlong, suggesting he is a well-handicapped horse, so he makes plenty of appeal back on the all-weather from 2 lb higher.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling