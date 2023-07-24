Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:59 · MON July 24, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hezahunk - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Flags: Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Hezahunk ran his most encouraging race to date when finishing fourth at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago, running on well from mid-division to be beaten less than a length at the line. He is down in grade today, plus 1 lb lower in the weights, and the only question is whether he can build on that run. The four-year-old Hezahunk clearly hasn't been the easiest to train having been limited to just four runs since joining the Mick Appleby yard, but the team couldn't be in better form (73% of horses running to form) and the way he shaped last time suggests he shouldn't be long in winning a race.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

