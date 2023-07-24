Hezahunk ran his most encouraging race to date when finishing fourth at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago, running on well from mid-division to be beaten less than a length at the line. He is down in grade today, plus 1 lb lower in the weights, and the only question is whether he can build on that run. The four-year-old Hezahunk clearly hasn't been the easiest to train having been limited to just four runs since joining the Mick Appleby yard, but the team couldn't be in better form (73% of horses running to form) and the way he shaped last time suggests he shouldn't be long in winning a race.

