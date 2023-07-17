Higher Law very much caught the eye when finishing fifth on his latest outing at Doncaster, passing the post less than a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still having repeatedly met trouble from two furlongs out. That was his first run for Kevin Frost and just his fifth run full stop, so it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer. Clearly on a workable mark judged on that Doncaster effort, Higher Law is well worth another chance to open his account.

