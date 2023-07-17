Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:54 · MON July 17, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Higher Law - 20:30 Nottingham

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

Higher Law very much caught the eye when finishing fifth on his latest outing at Doncaster, passing the post less than a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still having repeatedly met trouble from two furlongs out. That was his first run for Kevin Frost and just his fifth run full stop, so it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer. Clearly on a workable mark judged on that Doncaster effort, Higher Law is well worth another chance to open his account.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

How does Flagged Up work?

Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

