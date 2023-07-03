Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:38 · MON July 03, 2023

Tuesday's selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Calypso - 14:47 Hamilton

Flag: Horse In Focus

Calypso shaped well behind some now-useful rivals last season and he has caught the eye in a couple of handicaps so far this year, well supported after a gelding operation at Newcastle in April and unsuited by how the race developed at Haydock last month. He also wasn't best served by a drop to seven furlongs in a steadily-run race, doing all of his best work at the finish and leaving the impression he has an even bigger performance in his locker. The return to a mile is a big plus and he remains an unexposed, progressive horse to be positive about.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.How does Flagged Up work?Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

