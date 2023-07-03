Tuesday's selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus
Calypso shaped well behind some now-useful rivals last season and he has caught the eye in a couple of handicaps so far this year, well supported after a gelding operation at Newcastle in April and unsuited by how the race developed at Haydock last month. He also wasn't best served by a drop to seven furlongs in a steadily-run race, doing all of his best work at the finish and leaving the impression he has an even bigger performance in his locker. The return to a mile is a big plus and he remains an unexposed, progressive horse to be positive about.
