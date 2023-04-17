Sporting Life
By Timeform
10:23 · MON April 17, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Peace Man – 15:35 Redcar

Flag: Sectional, Hot Trainer

Peace Man is bred to be useful and he was prominent in the betting for his debut at Wolverhampton last month where he showed plenty to work on. He missed the break and displayed clear signs of greenness in the race itself, pushed along from some way out but starting to make good headway once the penny started to drop.

There is plenty of speed on the dam’s side of his pedigree, but he shaped as though he will be suited by this longer trip, and he is entitled to take a big step forward now with that experience under his belt.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

How does Flagged Up work?

Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

