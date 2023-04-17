Peace Man – 15:35 Redcar

Flag: Sectional, Hot Trainer

Peace Man is bred to be useful and he was prominent in the betting for his debut at Wolverhampton last month where he showed plenty to work on. He missed the break and displayed clear signs of greenness in the race itself, pushed along from some way out but starting to make good headway once the penny started to drop.

There is plenty of speed on the dam’s side of his pedigree, but he shaped as though he will be suited by this longer trip, and he is entitled to take a big step forward now with that experience under his belt.

