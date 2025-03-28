Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
MOUNT ATLAS - 14:40 Kempton
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer
MOUNT ATLAS was a big improver during his first season of racing as a three-year-old and he showed run-by-run progress on Timeform's figures.
The valuable event Mount Atlas won at Ascot on his handicap debut proved a strong piece of form as the runner-up, Insanity, and third, Tabletalk, both won next time out, and then Mount Atlas went on to show even better form in defeat when runner-up in a typically strong renewal of the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket.
He couldn't match the late surge produced by Sun God but he really impressed with how he travelled through most of that competitive handicap, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag and appealing as one capable of kicking on again as a four-year-old. He's been gelded ahead of his return and makes his reappearance with trainer Andrew Balding among the winners.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
