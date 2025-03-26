Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

WHAT’S ONE MORE – 15:57 Warwick Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

WHAT’S ONE MORE built on previous promise in bumpers to open her account in that sphere at Huntingdon on her final start last season, displaying a good attitude to edge out a tight finish. She has also made an encouraging start over hurdles, hitting the frame in each of her four starts, and she continues to leave the impression that she’s on a fair mark. What’s One More shaped better than the bare result upped in trip at Fontwell last time, a little too keen under a patient ride but moving smoothly into contention three from home before her effort petered out in the closing stages. The return to two miles will be in her favour and she represents a yard who are bang among the winners at present.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.