Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

Wal Buck's - 16:25 Haydock Flag: Horses For Courses

Wal Buck's demonstrated his effectiveness around Haydock when running out a decisive winner of a novice handicap chase over nearly three and a quarter miles on his penultimate start, drawing gradually clear from four out to win by eight and a half lengths. He jumped well in the main there but wasn't nearly so fluently at Uttoxeter last time and had to settle for third behind Good Work, the rival who had been runner-up to him at Haydock. Wal Buck's has been given a seven-week break since that Uttoxeter effort and it would be no surprise to see him get back on the up on his return to a venue where he got off the mark. Wal Buck's also remains with relatively few miles on the clock and is the only runner in this line-up with the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .