Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
What is Sporting Life Plus?
Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.
To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.
If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.
In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.
Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!
V TWELVE - 14:00 Wetherby
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
V TWELVE had some fairly useful form on the Flat when trained by Ed Walker and he built on previous promise over hurdles when opening his account in this sphere in this race 12 months ago.
V Twelve also caught the eye on his return from four months off at Newcastle last month taking a keen hold and headed only on the run-in when his absence seemingly told.
He wasn’t unduly punished once his chance had gone, though, and he is one to be interested in now with that run under his belt, especially as he’s dropped down to a mark which is just 1lb higher than last year.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.