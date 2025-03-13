Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

ROGUE TORNADO – 19:20 Wolverhampton Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Things didn’t work out in a couple of tries over hurdles for Rogue Tornado but the switch back to the Flat clearly suited when the in-form James Owen sent him to Southwell a fortnight ago. Successful twice over a mile and a half earlier in this career, the extra couple of furlongs at Southwell looked to suit Rogue Tornado ideally as he stayed on to lead in the final furlong and kept on well to beat Dance Time by two and a quarter lengths, reversing form with a rival who had beaten him into third at the same track on his final start last year. That was a career-best effort from Rogue Tornado who looks capable of following up from a 4 lb higher mark over the same trip as last time and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .