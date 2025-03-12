Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

KONFUSION - 14:22 Hexham Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Konfusion shaped much better than the distance beaten would suggest when third on his chasing debut at Sedgefield in October as he was still in front when sprawling on landing at the second last, and he built on that promise to get off the mark over fences at Wetherby a couple of weeks ago. Konfusion, who impressed Timeform's reporter in appearance on his return from a five-month break, was well backed and justified that support with an improved display, finding plenty to score by three lengths with the front pair well clear of the remainder. The runner-up has since won to give the form a boost, and even an 8 lb hike in the weights should not be enough to stop the unexposed Konfusion following up.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .