Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero haven’t sent many horses to Sandown, but they clearly feel that the stiff finish will suit Melon who appeared to relish the uphill climb when successfully conceding 7 lb to the re-opposing Narragansett at Wetherby in January.

Melon showed fairly useful form on the Flat (stays 1¾m) and made a successful hurdling bow at Doncaster in December, before finding the company a bit hot in the Grade 2 Finale at Chepstow, for all he was far from disgraced in sixth after just a fortnight off.

He jumped well and was well in command at the finish at Wetherby next time and, likely to progress further for his in-form yard, he is fancied to defy this opening handicap mark of 122.