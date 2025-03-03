Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.

JUBILANT finished runner-up on his sole outing in points and opened his account under Rules in a bumper at Huntingdon last season, impressively defeating a next-time-out winner by nine and a half lengths.

Jubilant got off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt returned to Huntingdon 12 days ago sporting a first-time tongue tie and, crucially, away from heavy ground. He had no problem stepping up to beyond three miles for the first time, travelling powerfully throughout and his jockey was able to ease him down close home.

That may not have been the most competitive handicap, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his success, and even after a 10lb hike in the weights, he should take plenty of beating in his follow up bid kept to a sound surface.