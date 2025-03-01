Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.

A few in-form yards who have the Timeform ‘Hot Trainer’ flag with runners here, but it’s ‘Horse In Focus’ Siberian Star who gets the nod at the foot of the weights.

He has done well for current connections this winter and remains of interest back off his proper mark over fences – was 9 lb out of the handicap when a fair sixth in the Sussex National last month - after an eye-catching run over hurdles recently.

Shane Fenelon, who won on him at Catterick in January, is back on board which looks a positive and top-rated Siberian Star could prove the value against likely favourite Champagnesuperover.