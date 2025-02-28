Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

St Just In Time - 16:31 Doncaster Flags: Trainer Uplift, Top-Rated

A fair maiden on the Flat, ST JUST IN TIME showed ability in a handful of maiden hurdles during the first half of last year. He's joined a yard that does well with new recruits and looks one to back on his handicap debut/following eight months off. Formerly trained by Sir Mark Todd, St Just In Time tops weight-adjusted ratings here after some fair efforts in defeat last term and he looks the type to flourish for his new yard this season from an opening handicap mark of 104.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .