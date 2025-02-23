Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

Morfee - 14:45 Plumpton Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

MORFEE wasn't at his best when fifth in the Sussex National last time but he failed to settle over the longest trip he's encountered and is perhaps better judged on previous form. He had been a good second over this course and distance on his previous outing, when he chased home the subsequent Sussex National winner, and that performance enhanced his good record at the track. Morfee is able to run off the same mark here, which is also the same mark he defied when winning over course and distance last season. He was also only narrowly beaten in another handicap chase at this venue last season, while he also has a Plumpton handicap hurdle win on his CV.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .