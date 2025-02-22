Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
JO LESCRIBAA - 16:40 Hereford
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
JO LESCRIBAA didn’t manage to win over hurdles last season, but he has quickly developed into a better chaser, building on the promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account at Uttoxeter in December.
Jo Lescribaa won by only a neck on that occasion, but he moved through his race in the style of a horse who was ahead of his mark, and he duly proved that the case when following up at Chepstow last time.
The runner-up boosted that form by winning next time and Jo Lescribaa is just the type who will go on progressing for a while yet, so he’s strong expected to defy an 8lb rise and complete a hat-trick.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
