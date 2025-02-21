Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
GLEN BUCK - 15:50 Southwell
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
GLEN BUCK is a lightly-raced six-year-old who showed the benefit of his return run from nearly two years off the track at Wolverhampton in November when resuming winning ways in some style over an extended 11 furlongs at this course last month.
Glen Buck pulled clear of the remainder with another well-treated rival in Old Harrovian, who has since dotted up at Newcastle to give the form a tidy boost. Glen Buck had something up his sleeve that day, too, cruising into contention and only doing what was required.
This even longer trip won’t be a problem for him, in fact, he’s entitled to progress further for it, and he’s strongly fancied to prove a 6lb rise in the weights a very lenient one - he's at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
