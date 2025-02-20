Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
THE MIDWIFE - 16:10 Warwick
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
THE MIDWIFE was unlucky to bump into an upwardly-mobile type on her chasing debut at Chepstow last month, but she built on that promise as expected when going one place better over the same course and distance 12 days ago.
She was given a very confident ride, racing well off the pace before creeping closer on the home turn, and once she went into the lead jumping three from home she never looked like being beaten. The timefigure she recorded that day gives the form extra substance and she already is a much-improved performer over fences. The Midwife is wisely turned out under a 7lb penalty and will take all the beating if in the same form.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
