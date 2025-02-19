Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

Twilight Glory – 14:35 Lingfield Flags: Horses For Courses, Top Rated

After a much-needed summer break (form tailed off last term), the Tim Vaughan-trained TWILIGHT GLORY has returned better than ever this season, adding to his tally at this C&D before a good third at Chepstow (form boosted by the runner-up since) last month, so he is taken to resume winning ways with the forecast rain in his favour. Twilight Glory has the Timeform ‘Horses For Courses’ flag following that second course success, has the edge over The Cox Express on weight-adjusted ratings, and is fancied to add to two winners and three places from the yard’s last nine runners.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .