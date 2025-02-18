Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Touchwoodexpress – 15:58 Doncaster Flags: Hot Trainer, Top Rated

TOUCHWOODEXPRESS was a faller at Taunton on his latest start but he’s had a short break since that mishap at the end of December and returns at a time when Nigel Twiston-Davies’ horses are running well. The former winning pointer had previously taken well to fences and was successful on his chasing debut in a novices’ handicap at Huntingdon in October when wearing cheekpieces for the first time. He ran his best race next time when finding only Jony Max too good at Warwick, a rival who had dropped a long way in the weights. Still only a six-year-old with few miles on the clock, Touchwoodexpress is less exposed than most and he’s very much one to consider, topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and with the headgear on again.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .