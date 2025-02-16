Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

WOLF MOON – 15:05 Southwell Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

WOLF MOON looks to have been found a good opportunity at Southwell to get off the mark at the second attempt for the in-form pairing of Ben Pauling and Ben Jones. Wolf Moon was an unfancied 50/1 shot for his debut at Huntingdon last month but that was in a race where much of the attention was on former German Derby winner Palladium making his hurdling debut after being bought for a huge sum to join Nicky Henderson. Palladium duly landed the odds but Wolf Moon did really well to give him a fright, making smooth headway from a long way back to threaten two out and then running on to be beaten two lengths whilst pulling clear of the remainder. The well-beaten fourth from that race has won an ordinary race since and Wolf Moon, whose longer-term future lies over fences judged on his physique, looks capable of following suit, especially as he looks likely to progress.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .