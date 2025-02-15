Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

INVINCIBLE AURA - 13:52 Lingfield

INVINCIBLE AURA's latest win came over this course and distance last month, and he looked a natural around the sharp bends of Lingfield on his first visit, adding further lustre to a really solid all-weather profile in the process. Invincible Aura ran at least as well in defeat when a close third back here next time, pushed three wide on the home turn when trying to get into contention which didn't help, and only headed in the final 50 yards. He left the impression he's still in top form over the extended mile at Wolverhampton last time, the combination of the longer trip and end-to-end gallop stretching his stamina. A wide draw isn't ideal, but he's a horse in great heart, representing an in-form trainer, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid returned to this venue.