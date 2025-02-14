Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Leadenhall Street - 18:40 Southwell Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing, Top Rated

LEADENHALL STREET failed to beat a rival on his debut at Newmarket in August but he offered more to work with when fifth at Wolverhampton and then took another significant step forward to finish runner-up at Kempton last month. Leadenhall Street was beaten only a head at Kempton and he deserves credit for getting so close given he was ridden with patience in a race that was run at just a modest tempo by sprint standards. He was comfortably the quickest through the final three furlongs there, impressing on the sectional clock. That form has worked out well as the third and fourth both won next time, while the fifth showed improved form to finish runner-up, so Leadenhall Street could prove well treated off a BHA mark of 74 on his handicap debut.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .