Papa Cocktail - 20:00 Newcastle
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
The patiently-ridden Papa Cocktail looked unlucky not to finish closer when sixth at Wolverhampton last time as he was making headway when hampered inside the final furlong of a race that was run at a relatively modest gallop by sprint standards.
Papa Cocktail had also shaped well when fourth in a five-furlong handicap at Southwell three starts earlier, keeping on well after he was switched from the near-side rail to make his challenge towards the centre of the course.
He is 7 lb lower in the weights than when completing a hat-trick at Carlisle a couple of seasons ago so is on a dangerous mark if building on recent promise in a race that should be run at the strong tempo he requires.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
