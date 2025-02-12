Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

LESSAY - 18:30 Chelmsford Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated

LESSAY remains with just his debut success to his name, which came for Andrew Balding in 2023, but he has shaped well in three starts for new connections (changed hands for 20,000 guineas), and looks a horse to be interested in. He left the impression he's building up to something fitted with a first-time visor at Wolverhampton last time, racing well off the pace but making good headway in the closing stages to finish never nearer than at the finish. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he's well worth a try at sprint trips from the same mark.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.