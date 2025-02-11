Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
Our Dagger - 20:00 Kempton
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
OUR DAGGER won by only a head at Newcastle on his first start for Daragh Bourke (was previously trained by Joe Conlon and Sarah Dawson in Ireland) but he did well to prevail there given how much ground he made up in a steadily-run race.
Our Dagger, who was slowly into stride and ridden with patience, was still last with two furlongs to run but he picked up strongly towards the centre of the course and quickened to lead close home.
That effort showed he has started out for his new yard from a lenient mark and, with the potential of much more to come, a 3 lb rise in the weights underestimates him.
