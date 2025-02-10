Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

WALK ON QUEST - 14:10 Ayr Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

WALK ON QUEST didn't manage to win over hurdles, but he is from a pointing background, and he has shown much improved form since being switched to fences, winning both of his starts in this sphere at Kelso and Carlisle. Both of those wins haven't been by wide margins, but that will keep him ahead of the handicapper, and he looked a young chaser to follow last time, doing extremely well to overhaul the runner-up after conceding first run over a trip which looks his bare minimum. Walk On Quest steps up to two and a half miles now, which is sure to unlock further improvement, and he can prove a 5lb rise in the weights a very lenient one.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.