IDEALLKO - 15:30 Catterick Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

IDEALLKO is thriving of late, completing a hurdle and chase hat-trick at Southwell last week, and doing so in fine style. Ideallko stretched 22 lengths clear of the runner-up, travelling and jumping fluently, produced to lead entering the home straight and readily cruising clear from the third last. He has wisely been found an opportunity to run under a 7lb penalty (he’s due to take a hike in the weights) and he will be incredibly hard to stop in his pursuit of a four-timer in what looks a weak race – he’s at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while the ‘+’ sign attached to his rating denotes he may have even more to offer.

