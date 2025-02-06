Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
What is Sporting Life Plus?
Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.
To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.
If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.
In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.
Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!
Eligible - 16:10 Southwell
Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated
ELIGIBLE won two of his final three starts in 2024 and showed he remains in form when a good fourth in a seven-furlong handicap at Southwell last month.
Eligible shaped better than the bare result on that occasion as he was caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race but kept on well in the straight, catching the eye of Timeform's reporter, who awarded him the Horse In Focus Flag, and also impressing on the sectional clock.
That bare result underestimates what Eligible showed at Southwell and he looks likely to give a good account off the same mark here. He's up a furlong from last time but was successful over this course and distance on his penultimate start when doing well to overcome a pace bias.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.