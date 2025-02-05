Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Smart Decision - 13:35 Doncaster Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

SMART DECISION is taken to confirm December's C&D superiority over Wallquatari. The Tim Easterby-trained gelding won by 2¼ lengths in November, and was about three lengths down and in the process of showing better form when unseating at the last in a similar event won by Itstonitejosephine at Haydock last time. With William Easterby taking 3 lb off his back, and the return to quicker ground not a problem, he’s fancied to see off the newcomers Mad Maxios and Shareyourbiscuits and The Resdev Tyke who was punted when a distant third on debut when last seen.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .