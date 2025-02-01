Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

ANGLERS CRAG - 14:25 Musselburgh Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses

ANGLERS CRAG won his first four starts for Brian Ellison last season, notably the Eider Chase at Newcastle, and he showed the benefit of his reappearance run when catching the eye at Market Rasen 16 days ago. That was over a trip well short of his optimum and, predictably, he found a well-run race over an intermediate trip taking him off his feet, but he stuck to his task well and was doing all of his best work at the finish. Anglers Crag finished with running left at the line, and that run should have sharpened him up further, so he looks very interesting now back over a marathon trip.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.