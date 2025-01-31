Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

STUDIOUS - 17:25 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

STUDIOUS didn't show much on his first three starts, but he has proved a different proposition since being gelded and entering handicaps, opening his account over an extended mile at Wolverhampton at the end of December, and following up with plenty in hand over seven furlongs at this course last time. He had no problem with the drop back in trip on that occasion, going with plenty of zest and looming up two furlongs out, quickening to lead soon after and readily on top at the line. That form has been boosted since and he appeals as the type who will go on improving for a while yet, so he's expected to defy another 6lb rise in the weights and complete a hat-trick.

