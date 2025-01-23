Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
Salt Rock - 12:55 Doncaster
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
SALT ROCK raced only three times over hurdles but he rewarded the decision to fast-track him over fences when landing a handicap chase at Hereford last month.
Salt Rock was ridden patiently on his handicap and chasing debut but he made good headway out wide after three out and stayed on well to lead soon after the last, ultimately beating the hat-trick-seeking Paddy In The Caddy by a neck.
That was a strong-looking race for the grade so a 6 lb rise in the weights could underestimate Salt Rock, particularly as he remains open to improvement over fences and is likely to benefit from this longer trip. The yard has had only one winner since Mat Nicholls joined Kim Bailey on the licence for 2025, but the majority of representatives have run to form.
