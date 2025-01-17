Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

No No Tango - 12:10 Haydock Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

NO NO TANGO was well supported on his first start for Harry Derham (previously with Charlie Longsdon) at Wincanton last month and he scored in the style of one a long way ahead of his mark. No No Tango, making his first start for more than a year, impressed with how well he jumped and travelled at the head of affairs and he only needed to be nudged out to win by two and a half lengths, doing so with plenty to spare. That form has been boosted by the runner-up going on to win comfortably at Leicester and No No Tango remains with more to offer, so he looks up to defying an 8 lb rise in the weights.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .