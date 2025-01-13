Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

JUJUBELLA - 15:38 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

JUJUBELLA hit the frame in three starts over a mile at this course between October and December, but she had been crying out for a sterner test of stamina, and duly showed improved form to open her account over a mile and a quarter 12 days ago. She beat the reopposing Come On John by four and a half lengths on that occasion, making good headway to lead over two furlongs out, and readily drawing clear in the closing stages. She was well on top that day, so a subsequent 8lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent her following up, particularly now moving even further up in trip, which she is sure to relish.