Pic Roc - 13:38 Exeter
Flag: Hot Trainer
Ben Pauling has his horses in good order at present and his record this year stands at three winners from eight runners, with a couple of runner-up efforts helping to underline the stable form.
Pauling has a good chance at Exeter on Monday with the promising Pic Roc who progressed well last season and was runner-up in a couple of ultra-competitive handicap hurdles.
As a strong, lengthy gelding he appeals as the type to make an even better chaser, and a fall over fences at Carlisle in November doesn't undermine that view as he jumped fine only to knuckle on landing at the fifth. He remains an exciting prospect over fences.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
