Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

MUMAYAZ - 13:42 Lingfield Flags: Top Rated, Sectional, Trainer In Form

MUMAYAZ was a three-time winner last year, including a couple of starts on the all-weather, at Newcastle and Southwell, and he shaped particularly well over this trip at Wolverhampton two starts back. He was easy to back, and awkward leaving the stalls, when only managing to beat one rival home at Newcastle on Friday, in rear and never dangerous. However, that run is best ignored, and on his Wolverhampton effort, he remains a horse to be interested in. He was the only one to dip below 22 seconds in the last two furlongs on that occasion, shaping as though he's ahead of his mark, and he's well worth another chance to prove it now - he also tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.