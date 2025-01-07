Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
King's School - 15:33 Newcastle
Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
KING'S SCHOOL finished runner-up four times in a row in October and November but he showed a good attitude to score over this course and distance last month, knuckling down well to beat a hat-trick-seeking rival.
King's School then produced a better effort to follow up in a stronger race over this course and distance 11 days ago and he still looks fairly treated after edging up a further 3 lb.
He'll again have the assistance of Warren Fentiman, who looks good value for his 7 lb claim and was aboard last time, and the continued fine form of the Gemma Tutty stable is also in his favour. King's School is one of four winners Tutty has had from ten runners since Christmas.
