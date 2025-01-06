Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Ash Wednesday – 20:30 Wolverhampton Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated

ASH WEDNESDAY remains a maiden, but his last two efforts on the all-weather have been particularly encouraging, and he looks a winner-in-waiting now. He was strong in the betting over this course and distance 12 days ago, beaten only a nose by a thriving rival, and he was unlucky not to win after meeting repeated trouble in the straight. Ash Wednesday had no room around two furlongs out, and was denied a run again entering the final furlong, but he finished with a flourish once in the clear and only just failed to get up on the line. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and, from just 1lb higher, he is strongly fancied to open his account.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.