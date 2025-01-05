What is Sporting Life Plus?

Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.

To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.

If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.

In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.