Enola Grey - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Flags: Hot Trainer, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated
Gemma Tutty's horses are in excellent order at present and she's had four winners from eight runners since Christmas. She also had two winners with her final couple of runners before the Christmas break, including with ENOLA GREY who landed a seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton.
That was a deserved victory for Enola Grey as she had been performing consistently well in defeat, and sectional times suggest her performance can be upgraded as she did well to come from last in a race run at a steady gallop.
She still looks fairly treated following a 2 lb rise in the weights and will have the assistance of promising apprentice Warren Fentiman - who has won on both previous rides for this yard - taking over in the saddle.
