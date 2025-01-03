Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
Copperhead - 15:00 Sandown
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
COPPERHEAD spent a long time in the doldrums but he has been resurgent this season and completed his hat-trick when powering 14 lengths clear in a veterans' chase at Aintree in October.
That understandably resulted in a hike in the weights but Copperhead has remained in good form and has found only one too strong on his last couple of starts, showing that he remains on a fair mark.
He displayed useful form over an inadequate trip at Cheltenham last time, rallying gamely up the hill, and he will be well suited by the return to three miles and the stiffer test of stamina this distance provides.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
