Land Genie - 14:20 Warwick Flags: Horse In Focus, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

LAND GENIE shaped with promise when runner-up over two and three-quarter miles at Exeter this month on his first start for Dan Skelton (previously with the O'Neills) and remains with potential for his new yard. Land Genie, who had been given a wind operation ahead of his stable debut, was outpaced approaching the straight but kept on well from the second last and lost out by only three-quarters of a length, earning the Horse In Focus Flag and leaving the impression that he would be suited by stepping back up in trip (he's already proven at three miles and a furlong). He's 5 lb higher here but looks capable of improving over this three-and-a-quarter-mile trip and will have the assistance of Harry Skelton in the saddle for the first time, a booking which has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .