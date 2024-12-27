Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Theformismighty - 15:35 Newbury Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

This looks a cracking event with plenty of potentially well-handicapped chasers on show, but in our book there isn't one as well treated as the Dan Skelton-trained THEFORMISMIGHTY. He managed to win over hurdles last season, but as an ex-pointer, he was always going to develop into a better chaser, and he built on the promise of his chasing debut when winning at Southwell last time. Theformismighty was ridden a little more positively and jumped well throughout in first-time cheekpieces, moving into the lead entering the home straight and looking better and better the further he went. This extra two furlongs an only bring about further improvement with that in mind and he is at least 2lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the 'Timeform small p' still attached to his rating. He is just the sort to go on improving for a while yet over fences for a yard that do so well with such types.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.