Book of Life - 15:30 Lingfield Flags: Top-rated

Book of Life has fallen a long way in the weights since joining Ian Williams but has been shaping as if ready to take advantage of his much-reduced mark. He has finished in the frame on his four starts since returning to the all-weather and has been runner-up the last twice, missing out by only a short-head on his penultimate start and then shaping well when half a length behind the reopposing Swatch. Book of Life travelled smoothly but was short of room towards the inside in a race run at a steady gallop, resulting in him conceding first run to the winner who was better placed to strike when the sprint for home commenced. Book of Life meets Swatch on 2 lb better terms here and can reverse the form.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .