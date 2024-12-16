Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Imperial Jade - 15:45 Wincanton Flag: Horse In Focus

IMPERIAL JADE opened her account over hurdles at Chepstow on her final start of the 2022/23 season and, though she was largely disappointing last season, she hasn't shaped badly in two starts so far this. Her handicap mark has eased as a result of her poor performances last campaign but she took a step back in the right direction on her return in October, and she caught the eye on her latest start over this course and distance. Imperial Jade was awarded the Horses In Focus Flag after that performance, marking herself as a horse to look out for. She was unlucky not to finish closer back up in trip, shuffled back on the home turn and losing her position just as she was making headway, then she rallied again from the second-last. Imperial Jade races from the same mark now and with better luck in-running, she can prove herself well handicapped.

