Timeform Flagged Up selection

Timeform: Flagged Up selection for today's horse racing

By Timeform
Tue December 10, 2024 · 1h ago

High Moon - 14:50 Hexham

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

High Moon hasn't won since April 2023 and has a rather patchy profile but he hinted at a revival at Carlisle on his penultimate start and then arguably shaped best when third at Musselburgh last time, leaving the impression that the three-mile trip had stretched his stamina.

He's edged up 1 lb since that promising effort but remains 5 lb below his last winning mark, while the drop back in trip here is in his favour (was runner-up over this course and distance on his only previous start here over fences).

He also has the benefit of good-value conditional rider Charlie Maggs taking over in the saddle and claiming 7 lb, so he looks interesting.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

