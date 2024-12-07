Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Traprain Law - 14:40 Kelso

Traprain Law enjoyed a good first season over fences, winning a couple of handicaps at around two miles over this course and distance and at Ayr, and he ran a cracker when runner-up to Tommy's Oscar in a premier handicap at Ayr in April. He shaped much better than the bare result on his return from seven months off over two and a half miles at Carlisle, too, a rare jumping lapse at the second-last knocking the stuffing out of him. Traprain Law gradually lost his way from there, but he went through the majority of that race like a well-handicapped horse, and will be well suited by this return to two miles given the natural speed he has, while he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.