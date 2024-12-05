Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated
Mount Tempest is 8 lb higher in the weights than when winning this two-mile handicap chase last year, but he's 4 lb lower than when a gallant third over this course and distance in January, a performance which underlined his effectiveness at this track and earned him the Horses For Courses Flag.
Mount Tempest shaped with plenty of encouragement when fourth on his return at Bangor last month, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one to be interested in, and he's entitled to be sharper with that under his belt.
The blinkers he wore for the pick of his efforts last season are reapplied having been left off at Bangor, and he should launch a bold bid from a fair mark (he's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings).
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
