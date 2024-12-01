Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Batwomen built on her previous promise over hurdles to make a successful handicap debut at Fontwell in October, not so strong in the market but showing improved form to open her account.
That was a smooth success, too, making eye-catching headway on the home turn and produced to lead at the last, then just ridden out to prevail by two and a half lengths. The handicapper has raised her 5lb for that win, but it likely underestimates her, and she looks one to keep on the right side at present.
